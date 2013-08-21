NYSE picks JPMorgan, SocGen for Euronext IPO -report

Aug 21 NYSE Euronext has tapped JPMorgan Chase & Co and Societe Generale to help arrange a potential $1 billion IPO for its European equity operations, Bloomberg news agency reported.

A stake in the Euronext unit, which controls markets in Paris, Lisbon, Brussels and Amsterdam, may be sold next year, Bloomberg said citing sources. ()

The sale could raise about 750 million euros ($1 billion)though the final size of the deal hasn't been determined yet, two sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the takeover of NYSE Euronext by IntercontinentalExchange, according to a regulatory filing made available on the regulator's website last week.

The deal, which will give ICE control of Liffe, Europe's second-largest derivatives market, is expected to close in early September. It still needs approval from national regulators in Europe.

Representatives for NYSE Euronext, JPMorgan and Societe Generale were not immediately available for comment outside of regular business hours.