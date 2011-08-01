UPDATE 1-NYSE Euronext to buy Asia market-access firm

* Expects to close Metabit purchase in third quarter
* Direct market access for high-frequency traders in focus
NEW YORK Aug 1 Exchange operator NYSE Euronext
NYX.N said on Monday it agreed to acquire a Tokyo-based firm
that helps hedge funds and others trade as quickly and smoothly
as possible on electronic markets across Asia and in
Australia.
The Big Board parent, which itself is in the midst of being
acquired by Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE), said it expected to
close the purchase of the firm, Metabit, by the end of
September. It did not provide a price tag or other deal terms.
Metabit specializes in providing traders with direct market
access (DMA) to exchanges, allowing funds, proprietary firms
and others to shave microseconds from the time it takes to
execute trades.
Metabit does business with some 140 trading firms, and
operates in China, India, Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan,
Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Australia
and New Zealand, the two companies said.
Asian markets, particularly in Japan, have followed the
electronic revolution that changed the way trading takes place
in Europe and North America over the last decade. That has
opened the door for high-frequency algorithmic traders to seek
profits there, and demand the technology to do so.
"Japan and Asia are priorities for NYSE Euronext and we
believe this is absolutely the right time to further invest in
the region," Stanley Young, CEO of NYSE Euronext's technology
arm, said in a statement.
The trans-Atlantic exchange operator has battled with
Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) and others to provide trading
technology to developing markets globally. Its $9 billion
Deutsche Boerse deal is expected to close by year end.
NYSE Euronext shares were down 1.7 percent at $32.90
shortly before the close of trading on Monday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Matthew Lewis)