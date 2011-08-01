UPDATE 1-NYSE Euronext to buy Asia market-access firm

* Expects to close Metabit purchase in third quarter

* Direct market access for high-frequency traders in focus

NEW YORK Aug 1 Exchange operator NYSE Euronext NYX.N said on Monday it agreed to acquire a Tokyo-based firm that helps hedge funds and others trade as quickly and smoothly as possible on electronic markets across Asia and in Australia.

The Big Board parent, which itself is in the midst of being acquired by Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE), said it expected to close the purchase of the firm, Metabit, by the end of September. It did not provide a price tag or other deal terms.

Metabit specializes in providing traders with direct market access (DMA) to exchanges, allowing funds, proprietary firms and others to shave microseconds from the time it takes to execute trades.

Metabit does business with some 140 trading firms, and operates in China, India, Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand, the two companies said.

Asian markets, particularly in Japan, have followed the electronic revolution that changed the way trading takes place in Europe and North America over the last decade. That has opened the door for high-frequency algorithmic traders to seek profits there, and demand the technology to do so.

"Japan and Asia are priorities for NYSE Euronext and we believe this is absolutely the right time to further invest in the region," Stanley Young, CEO of NYSE Euronext's technology arm, said in a statement.

The trans-Atlantic exchange operator has battled with Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) and others to provide trading technology to developing markets globally. Its $9 billion Deutsche Boerse deal is expected to close by year end.

NYSE Euronext shares were down 1.7 percent at $32.90 shortly before the close of trading on Monday. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Matthew Lewis)