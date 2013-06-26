UPDATE 1-Paris wheat futures to get Dunkirk delivery, new calendar

* NYSE Liffe announces changes after milling wheat review

* Exchange to add delivery capacity at Dunkirk, Rouen

* To adopt contract cycle similar to Chicago's

By Valerie Parent

PARIS, June 26 European commodities exchange NYSE Liffe will create a new delivery point at the northern French port of Dunkirk and adopt a contract calendar similar to that used in Chicago in an overhaul of its milling wheat futures.

Rapid growth in recent years has created pressure to change the Paris-based wheat futures, which are a price benchmark for the European market, prompting NYSE Liffe to launch a review last year.

The exchange has decided to increase delivery capacity by creating the new point at Dunkirk from September 2015 and by adding extra storage capacity at the existing delivery point in Rouen from November 2014, it said in a market notice on Wednesday.

As expected by market operators, NYSE Liffe also decided to go ahead with a change in the delivery cycle for the milling wheat futures.

With effect from September 2015, NYSE Liffe will use September, December, March and May as delivery months, replacing the current cycle of November, January, March and May.

This will bring it in line with the calendar used by the Chicago Board of Trade for its wheat futures , with the exception of the July contract on the U.S. market.

NYSE Liffe did not announce any changes to the quality standards in the milling wheat contract. The exchange had previously proposed adding a minimum Hagberg number, a measure of bread-making quality, but this met with strong opposition in the French grain trade.