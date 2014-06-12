Ousted NY Times editor Abramson to teach at Harvard University

BOSTON, June 12 Ousted New York Times executive
editor Jill Abramson will teach at Harvard University in the
next academic year, specializing in narrative non-fiction, the
Ivy League college said on Thursday.
Abramson was fired last month by publisher Arthur Sulzberger
in a shock move that triggered accusations of sexism and
management shortfalls at the storied newspaper.
"Narrative non-fiction journalism is more important than
ever," said Abramson, who the university said would teach
undergraduates in the fall and spring semesters. "Its traditions
and how it is changing in the digital transition are fascinating
areas of study."
Abramson, who joined the Times in 1997 after a nine-year
stint at the Wall Street Journal, served as the paper's top
editor for two-and-a-half years. She is a Harvard alumna.
A week after her firing, Sulzberger said he had tried to
reach an "amicable" split with Abramson but had been
unsuccessful.
Dean Baquet succeeded Abramson at the Times, the first
African-American to hold the job. Abramson had been the first
woman in the post.
Days after her firing, Abramson gave a commencement speech
at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, where she told
graduates: "Some of you, and now I'm talking to anybody who has
been dumped ... You know the sting of losing and not getting
something you badly want. When that happens, show them what you
are made of."
