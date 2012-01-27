NZ picks managers for first state asset sale in decade

WELLINGTON Jan 27 The government of New Zealand has appointed four investment firms to fill three joint manager slots for its first state asset sale in more than a decade.

First NZ Capital and its associate Credit Suisse Australia will fill one position while Macquarie Capital, and Goldman Sachs will fill the others. They will be responsible for the preparation and handling of the public offer of up to 49 percent of electricity company Mighty River Power Ltd, the Treasury department said on Friday.

The sale is likely to happen in the third quarter of this year and could raise as much as NZ$1.8 billion ($1.48 billion).

The re-elected centre right government moved quickly after last November's election to implement a pledge to sell minority stakes in three power companies and a coal miner and to further reduce its stake in Air New Zealand.

The controversial asset sale programme is slated to bring in between NZ$5 billion to NZ$7 billion, which the National-led government has said it will use to reduce debt, return to the country's coffers and invest in new infrastructure.

To placate a public that opposed the sales, according to surveys before the election, the government has said it will retain at least 51 percent of each company, give New Zealand investors preference in the share sales and put a 10 percent cap on any single stake.

"It is too early for ministers to make decisions on the design of the first IPO and these details will follow in the coming months," the Treasury department said.

Mighty River Power has around 20 percent of the New Zealand electricity market, generating virtually all its output from hydro and geothermal stations.

The company reported a net profit of NZ$127.1 million in the year to June 30. It said in October it expected its 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and financial instruments (EBITDAF) to be between NZ$430 million to NZ$450 million, compared with NZ$443 million in 2011.

The other assets being readied for share sales are power companies Genesis Energy Ltd, Meridian Energy Ltd, coal miner Solid Energy, and Air New Zealand, which is around 75 percent state-owned.

Contact Energy, New Zealand's third-largest listed company, was the last state-owned asset to be sold and also the last float greater than NZ$1 billion. The sale happened in 1999.

The Treasury department said it had set up a panel of six investment firms to handle the asset sales programme. In addition to the three in the current IPO, others include Deutsche Bank and its local associate, Craig Investment Partners, Forsyth Barr/Merrill Lynch, and UBS.