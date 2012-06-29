UPDATE 1-O2Micro cuts sales outlook on weak demand

BRIEF-Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
* Sees inventory correction
* Sees Q2 revenue $27.9-$28.5 mln vs prior $30.3-$31.8 mln
June 29 Chipmaker O2Micro International Ltd cut its quarterly revenue outlook, citing weak demand at its end markets and a steep inventory correction.
The company, which makes integrated circuits used in LCD monitors and cell phones, now expects second-quarter revenue of $27.9 million to $28.5 million.
It had previously forecast revenue of $30.3 million to $31.8 million.
O2Micro said it expects growth in the latter half of 2012, primarily from its new product launches.
