MOVES-Oakley Capital Private Equity names new partner

Feb 7 Oakley Capital's private equity
unit said it appointed Arthur Mornington as partner and
bolstered its deals team with three new hires.
Mornington most recently was a partner at Charterhouse
Capital Partners LLP.
The company also named Hayley Whitehead assistant director
of the deals team. She joins from Rothschild where she
worked in debt advisory.
Lovis von Andrian and Alex Golling were appointed as
associates.
Von Andrian most recently worked at European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development where he focused on fund
investments and deal origination.
Golling joins from Morgan Stanley where she advised
corporate and private equity clients on a range of M&A and
public transactions in the consumer retail space.
