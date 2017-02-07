MOVES-Oakley Capital Private Equity names new partner

Feb 7 Oakley Capital's private equity unit said it appointed Arthur Mornington as partner and bolstered its deals team with three new hires.

Mornington most recently was a partner at Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP.

The company also named Hayley Whitehead assistant director of the deals team. She joins from Rothschild where she worked in debt advisory.

Lovis von Andrian and Alex Golling were appointed as associates.

Von Andrian most recently worked at European Bank for Reconstruction and Development where he focused on fund investments and deal origination.

Golling joins from Morgan Stanley where she advised corporate and private equity clients on a range of M&A and public transactions in the consumer retail space. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)