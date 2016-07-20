Oaktree places stake in real estate group Alstria Office -sources

FRANKFURT, July 20 U.S. investor Oaktree
has reduced its stake in German real estate group Alstria Office
by placing 10.72 million shares, a stake of seven
percent, with institutional investors, two people familiar with
the transaction said.
The books for the placement, organised by JPMorgan,
have been closed, the people said, adding a price of about 12.20
euros was targeted, 3.5 percent below Alstria's closing price on
Wednesday.
The placement, which would see Oaktree's stake in Alstria
fall to 4.9 percent, will be completed on Thursday, one of the
people said.
JPMorgan declined to comment. Oaktree was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz,
editing by David Evans)