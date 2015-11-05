Oaktree's Marks says to tap more Chinese funds for distressed debt

HONG KONG Nov 5 Howard Marks, co-founder and
chairman of Oaktree Capital, the world's largest
distressed debt investor, said on Thursday he expects to raise
more funds from Chinese high net worth investors to buy
distressed debt overseas.
Oaktree was among a few foreign funds and private equity
managers that gained approval earlier this year to enter a pilot
scheme for the so-called Qualified Domestic Limited Partner
(QDLP) programme. Marks said funds raised from Chinese investors
went to the Oaktree Opportunities Fund 10 and are being used to
buy distressed assets in Europe and the United States.
"We're about done fundraising for that fund," Marks told
journalists at the AVCJ Private Equity & Venture Forum 2015 in
Hong Kong. "We're absolutely open to doing more. They should be
done on a gradual basis."
