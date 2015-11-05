UPDATE 1-Oaktree's Marks says to tap more Chinese funds for distressed debt

* Oaktree expects to raise more funds in China's QDLP
program
* Distressed debt manager sees "substantial defaults" in
China
* Oaktree looking for investments in oil sector, commodities
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Nov 5 Howard Marks, co-founder and
chairman of Oaktree Capital, the world's largest
distressed debt investor, said on Thursday he expects to raise
more funds from Chinese high net worth investors to buy
distressed debt overseas.
Speaking at the AVCJ Private Equity & Venture Forum 2015 in
Hong Kong, Marks said Oaktree was looking at opportunities in
the global energy sector, which he said was the most "stressed"
in the world today due to the plunge in oil prices.
"We're willing to invest in oil, oil services, other
extractive commodities, allowing for the uncertainty in prices
and hopefully staying senior in the capital structure. It's
where the opportunity is today," he added.
In China, Oaktree was eyeing potential investments in the
domestic stock market after so-called A-shares plunged over the
summer, Marks said. The fund also expects "substantial defaults"
in the real estate sector, he added.
"A lot of lending was done, a lot of building was done and
we all know that a lot of buildings were built that are not
occupied and it's hard to get money out of an unoccupied
building," he said.
Oaktree was among a few foreign funds and private equity
managers that gained approval earlier this year to enter a pilot
scheme for the so-called Qualified Domestic Limited Partner
(QDLP) programme. Marks said funds raised from Chinese investors
went to the Oaktree Opportunities Fund 10 and are being used to
buy distressed assets in Europe and the United States.
"We're about done fundraising for that fund," Marks said.
"We're absolutely open to doing more. They should be done on a
gradual basis."
Most foreign asset managers seeking to distribute investment
products in China have to do so through minority-owned joint
ventures with domestic firms, although regulators are gradually
loosening these restrictions.
Unveiled in 2012, the QDLP programme was designed to allow
foreign alternative asset managers, namely hedge funds, to raise
funds onshore to invest offshore. The first round of licenses
was granted in 2013.
