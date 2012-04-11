Oaktree IPO prices at $43 vs $43-$46 range -market source

April 11 Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management sold less shares than expected in its IPO and priced at the bottom of their expected range on Wednesday, a market source said.

The Los Angeles-based firm, which had $75 billion of assets under management as of the end of 2011, priced 8.84 million shares at $43. The offering raised $380.3 million.

It had intended to sell 11.3 million shares at a range of $43 to $46.