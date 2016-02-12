Oaktree appoints banks for planned sale of SGD Pharma -sources

Heineken in advanced talks to buy Kirin's Brazilian unit - Valor
BRASILIA, Jan 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in advanced talks to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.
PARIS Feb 12 Oaktree Capital plans to sell its stake in SGD Pharma, a French company that specialises in making glass packaging for the pharmaceutical sector, and has mandated JP Morgan and Lazard to drive the process, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on Friday.
Another source said that SGD Pharma could interest investment funds or companies in the industrial sector.
SGD Pharma declined to comment and an Oaktree spokesman was unavailable for comment in Paris. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by David Goodman)
COPENHAGEN, Jan 19 Facebook will build a new data centre in the Danish city of Odense, the California-based tech company said at a press conference with local authorities, only the third such facility outside of the United States.
