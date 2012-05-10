UPDATE 3-Oaktree Capital posts profit as compensation costs fall

* ENI $1.45 per shr vs Q4 $1.05

* Compensation and benefits expenses down 66 pct

* Declares $0.55 dividend for each Class A share

May 10 Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Group , which went public last month in a $380 million IPO, posted a quarterly profit, as it paid out less in compensations.

Oaktree said earnings were also driven by the performance of its distressed debt funds as the credit market continues to rebound.

Oaktree's economic net income -- a measure of profitability that takes into account mark-to-market valuations -- rose to $278.4 million, or $1.45 per Class A share, in the first quarter from $237.2 million, or $1.05 per share, in the fourth quarter.

Costs associated with compensation and benefits fell 66 percent to $124.4 million from a year ago.

The company, which had posted annual losses for the last four years, has developed a niche in distressed debt investments.

As of the end of 2011, its closed-end funds had generated an aggregate gross internal rate of return of 19.4 percent on more than $52 billion of drawn capital.

Oaktree, which declared a quarterly dividend of 55 cents per Class A share, had about $77.9 billion of assets under management as of March 31.

The company raised about $380 million in its IPO after receiving a tepid response from investors wary of buying into a sector that has tended to disappoint once companies go public.

Investors often complain that the balance sheets of these firms are too hard to value and that their earnings can rely excessively on carried interest, their cut of their funds' investment profits - which is often both cyclical and volatile.

Oaktree founders Howard Marks and Bruce Karsh founded Oaktree Capital Management in 1995 with four partners, all from asset manager TCW Group Inc.

Marks and Karsh each had a net worth of $1.5 billion as of March, according to Forbes magazine.

First-quarter profit attributable to the company was $18.6 million, or 82 cents per share, compared with a loss of $10.1 million, or 45 cents per share, in the same period last year.

The company said in April it would make a firm offer for toymaker Jakks Pacific Inc after being repeatedly spurned by the company.

Oaktree shares -- which are down more than 3 percent from their IPO price -- were trading almost flat at $41.21 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.