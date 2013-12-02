Nigeria's Oando delays deal for ConocoPhillips' assets

BRIEF-Median Technologies and Inventiv Health announce strategic alliance
* Median Technologies and Inventiv Health announce strategic alliance to provide medical image analysis and management services for clinical trials
LAGOS Dec 2 Nigeria's Oando said on Monday that it has delayed the completion of its $1.79 billion deal to buy Conocophillips' Nigerian assets by two months to January.
Oando has been aggressively seeking equity and bank loan funding to secure funds for the deal's completion.
* Median Technologies and Inventiv Health announce strategic alliance to provide medical image analysis and management services for clinical trials
* March total adv for options was 6.9 million versus 5.8 million
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Twitter co-founder Ev Williams said on Thursday he is selling a minority of his shares in the social media company, which has been losing ground to Facebook and other fast-growing rivals.