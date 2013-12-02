版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 3日 星期二 01:11 BJT

Nigeria's Oando delays deal for ConocoPhillips' assets

LAGOS Dec 2 Nigeria's Oando said on Monday that it has delayed the completion of its $1.79 billion deal to buy Conocophillips' Nigerian assets by two months to January.

Oando has been aggressively seeking equity and bank loan funding to secure funds for the deal's completion.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐