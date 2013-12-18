Oando to raise $193 mln to fund ConocoPhillips deal

BRIEF-FirstNet selects AT&T to build emergency broadband network
* Selected by FirstNet to build and manage America's first nationwide public safety broadband network dedicated to first responders
LAGOS Dec 18 Nigerian energy firm Oando is offering 30.75 billion naira ($193 mln) in shares on Wednesday to help fund the purchase of ConocoPhillips' Nigerian assets, bankers close to the deal told Reuters.
Oando agreed to buy the U.S. oil firms' Nigerian business for $1.79 billion a year ago but the deal has been delayed because the Nigerian firm struggled to raise finance.
Oando will issue 2.05 billion shares at 15 naira per share to institutional investors in a one-day special placement, two banking sources said.
March 30 A Republican member of the Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday that he was "frustrated" that the Trump administration had not yet dropped the government's case against Metlife Inc, an insurer challenging its "too big to fail" designation.
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's BM&FBovespa SA, which last week won regulatory approval to take over a rival, will change its name once the combination of both exchange and clearinghouse companies is approved by shareholders, executives said on Thursday.