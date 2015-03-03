UPDATE 1-Oil hedge helps Oando prepay debt after ConocoPhillips' deal

(Adds details, quote from CEO)
LAGOS, March 3 Nigerian energy company Oando Plc
has prepaid $238 million out of the $753 million it
borrowed to part finance the acquisition of ConocoPhillips'
Nigerian oil and gas business, the company said on
Tuesday.
Oando bought ConocoPhillips's upstream oil and gas business
in Nigeria last July for $1.5 billion, helping it transition
from a marketer of refined petroleum products into one of the
top players in the West African country's oil industry.
Oando said it hedged 11,000 barrels per day at $95.35 for 36
months in 2014 and realised $234 million by resetting its oil
hedge floor price to $65 a barrel, as crude prices fell.
"Cashing out some value from this hedge will enable us to
reduce our outstanding loans ... saving the company $65 million
in interest payments over the remaining term of the loan
facilities," Pade Durotoye, chief executive of Toronto-listed
Oando Energy, said in a statement.
Oando said $188 million would be used to reduce the $415
million reserve base lending facility, an initial 5.5-year loan
it took last year with an interest rate of Libor plus 8.5
percent.
Shares in Lagos-listed parent Oando, which has just
concluded a 48.7 billion naira rights issue, rose slightly to 14
naira on Tuesday.
Oando plans to increase its oil production capacity to
100,000 barrels per day over a five-year period, up from 42,500
bpd after buying ConocoPhillips' Nigerian assets.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Susan Thomas)