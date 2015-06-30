Nigeria's Oando to sell 60 pct of downstream business for $276 mln

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LAGOS, June 30 Nigeria's Oando has agreed to sell a 60 percent stake in its downstream business to a consortium of investors including Vitol for $276 million, the energy company said on Tuesday.
Oando, which is transitioning from being a marketer of refined petroleum products into an oil and gas explorer, completed the acquisition of ConocoPhillips's upstream oil and gas business in Nigeria last year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by David Clarke)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.