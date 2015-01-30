版本:
中国
2015年 1月 31日

Brazil OAS says to appeal court decision seizing its assets

SAO PAULO Jan 30 Brazilian construction group OAS SA, struggling with rampant debt and the impact of a corruption probe on a key client, said on Friday that it plans to appeal a court decision seizing some of the shares it owns in infrastructure firm Invepar SA.

In a statement to Reuters, OAS said it has yet to be notified of the decision by a Sao Paulo Justice Court judge to seize 8.9 percent of the shares it owns in Invepar.

"We understand that the ruling was made based on incomplete information provided by the plaintiffs and that in no way reflect our ongoing efforts," the statement said. "At no moment did OAS attempt to give preferential treatment to any creditor, nor transfer assets in order to deplete its equity." (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby)
