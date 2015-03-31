UPDATE 3-Units of Brazil's OAS file for bankruptcy protection amid scandal

(Adds plans for debtor-in-possession loan, debt, details on
asset sales throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazilian engineering
conglomerate Grupo OAS requested court protection from creditors
for nine of its units on Tuesday as it grapples with fallout
from a corruption scandal at state-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA, a major customer.
The move was endorsed by the group's biggest creditors and
was seen as a prerequisite to restructure part of the 8 billion
reais ($2.48 billion) that OAS owes to banks, suppliers and
bondholders, executives told Reuters. Plans to obtain a
debtor-in-possession loan from creditors and talks to sell three
key assets to repay debt are "in an advanced stage," they added.
The filing came after Grupo OAS struggled for months with
the impact of a corruption investigation at Petrobras, as the
state oil company is known, which undercut the builder's access
to financing. An economic downturn, government austerity and a
slumping currency also took a toll on OAS in recent months.
OAS follows rivals Alumini Engenharia SA and Galvão
Engenharia SA, which filed for bankruptcy protection in recent
months as the scandal escalated. Prosecutors say the three firms
were part of a cartel of about two dozen firms that paid bribes
to Petrobras executives and politicians in exchange for
contracts.
A massive disposal of assets and the recapitalization of the
group's construction unit will become the cornerstone of a
recovery plan that Grupo OAS will present to creditors within 60
days. Grupo OAS was founded in 1976 by contractor Cesar Mata
Pires and his partners in the northeastern city of Salvador.
"Once this process is over, we will have a healthier,
sharply focused and smaller firm," Fabio Yonamine, president of
investment holding company OAS Investimentos, said in an
interview.
Under terms of the petition, which OAS filed in a São Paulo
state court on Tuesday, the company sought creditor protection
for Construtora OAS SA, OAS SA, OAS Imóveis SA, SPE Gestão e
Exploração de Arenas Multiuso, OAS Empreendimentos SA, OAS
Infraestrutura SA, OAS Investments Ltd, OAS Investments GmbH e
OAS Finance Ltd.
Among the assets that the group has put up for sale are
stakes in infrastructure operator Investimentos e Participações
em Infraestrutura SA, known as Invepar, as well as shipbuilder
Estaleiro Enseada, OAS Empreendimentos, waste management firm
OAS Soluções Ambientais, OAS Óleo e Gás and all of its defense
unit OAS Defesa.
Those assets, as well as stakes in two soccer stadiums, were
excluded from the petition, the statement said.
Talks with bidders for the stakes in Invepar, Soluções
Ambientais and OAS Óleo e Gás are "very advanced," Yonamine
said, without unveiling any terms.
The so-called DIP loan, a credit facility that creditors
extend to distressed companies during their recovery process, is
being discussed with bank and non-bank creditors, the executives
added, without detailing what assets could be used as guarantee
for the facility.
ON THE BLOCK
Two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told
Reuters on Tuesday that talks with potential bidders for the
24.4 percent stake in Invepar are in their later stages.
Brazilian police raided OAS headquarters in São Paulo late
last year and arrested several executives, including the head of
its main construction division, as part of a far-reaching
investigation known in Brazil as "Operation Car Wash."
The Petrobras scandal made it harder for the company to
refinance debt and borrow fresh cash, precipitating a liquidity
squeeze that led to its bankruptcy filing. Early this year, OAS
failed to pay interest on $400 million of global bonds and on
100 million reais of debt.
OAS Investments GmbH's bond due in October 2019
rose about a cent to 15 cents on the dollar on Tuesday. The bond
was trading at 98 cents in early November, before the company
missed debt payments, lost contracts and failed to roll over
maturing debt.
Diego Barreto, head of corporate development at OAS
Investimentos, said in the interview that the company currently
has enough cash to honor operational expenses. The 30 percent
decline in the Brazilian real over the past year lifted
the value of Grupo OAS's debt by 1 billion reais, he added.
($1 = 3.215 Brazilian reais)
