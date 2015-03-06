UPDATE 1-U.S. investor sues OAS, Brazil builder tied to Petrobras scandal

(Adds comment from OAS in fourth paragraph)
SAO PAULO, March 5 U.S. investment firm Huxley
Capital Corp filed a lawsuit on Thursday in a New York court
against Brazilian construction group OAS SA, alleging
the debt-laden company is hiding assets from creditors at two
valuable subsidiaries.
The defendants in the lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal
court, are OAS and subsidiaries Construtora OAS SA, OAS
Investimentos SA, OAS Infraestrutura SA and OAS Engenharia e
Construção SA, court documents showed.
Huxley alleged that OAS transferred assets from Construtora
OAS and OAS Investimentos to protect them from bondholders.
Huxley owns debt issued by two of the subsidiaries, which he
said might prove unable to make good on their obligations
because of the asset transfers.
The transfers occurred as OAS plunged into "disarray" after
the company was named in a corruption probe in Brazil that
subsequently cut access to financing, the lawsuit said.
OAS said it will release a statement once it reviews the
lawsuit but remains committed to engaging in negotiations with
creditors and is currently working on debt restructuring
program.
The New York lawsuit comes as OAS struggles with the impact
of a graft and money-laundering scandal afflicting key client
Petrobas, formally known as Petróleo Brasileiro SA,
which has cut OAS's revenue flow and access to financing.
Some of Brazil's largest civil construction companies are
facing increased scrutiny and limited access to credit markets
after federal prosecutors found that executives at Petrobras
negotiated bribes in exchange for building, leasing and other
contracts.
In January, a Brazilian judge in São Paulo ordered the
seizure of some the shares that OAS holds in infrastructure
company Investimentos e Participações em Infraestrutura SA, or
Invepar. The ruling came at the behest of holders of 160 million
reais ($53 million) in local notes.
Early this year, OAS failed to pay interest on $400 million
of global bonds and on 100 million reais of debt, and bankers
are speculating that a sale of the stake in Invepar could help
OAS raise cash to honor some obligations. OAS controls a 25
percent stake in Invepar through unit OAS Infraestrutura.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky
and Lisa Shumaker)