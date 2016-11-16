LPC-Final bids due on UK dentistry chain Oasis

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 16 Final bids are due in a potential
sale of UK dentistry chain Oasis, banking sources said on
Wednesday.
Private equity firm Bridgepoint, which acquired Oasis in
2013 from Duke Street for £219m, put the company up for sale
earlier this year, hiring Rothschild.
Oasis has a price tag in excess of £500m, one of the sources
said.
Private equity firms Advent and Ares and Swiss investment
firm Jacobs Holding are among a line up of interested parties
due to submit final round bids, in an auction process on
November 17, the sources said.
Bankers are lining up around £360m of leveraged loans to
back a potential buyout, equivalent to around 6.5 times Oasis'
approximate £55m Ebitda.
The financing could comprise senior and junior loans, the
sources said.
Bridgepoint and Advent declined to comment. Ares and Jacobs
were not immediately available to comment.
