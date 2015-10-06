Banks clip Oasis Petroleum's credit line after oil price rout

Oct 6 Wall Street banks have cut Oasis Petroleum Inc's credit line by roughly $170 million, the largest reported reduction this autumn of an oil producer's access to debt markets in the wake of plunging crude prices.

The company, which operates solely in North Dakota's Bakken shale formation, said on Tuesday that its lenders cut its borrowing base by 10 percent to $1.52 billion.

Banks typically review credit lines twice a year for smaller oil and gas companies, with fall negotiations typically occurring in October. Oasis said its next review will be in April 2016.

Halcon Resources Corp, a smaller North Dakota producer with a much-larger debt load, had its borrowing base cut by only $50 million last month, though its revolving credit line is capped now at $850 million.

Some oil producers have actually seen their borrowing bases increased, part of Wall Street's way of betting on what are expected to be strong players if and when oil prices recover.

Oasis has only about $155 million drawn on its loan revolver so far, giving it a still-sizeable cushion in the price downturn. Like many independent oil producers, Oasis has used the value of oil in the ground it holds through leases as collateral for loans.

Oasis is trying to sell a stake in its saltwater disposal business, a deal that analysts expect could infuse the company with more than $100 million in cash. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)