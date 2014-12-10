Oasis Petroleum to nearly halve capital expenditure in 2015

BRIEF-U.S. FDA expands approved use of Stivarga to treat liver cancer
* The FDA granted the approval of Stivarga to Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc Source text (http://bit.ly/2pDo2pY) Further company coverage:
Dec 10 Oil producer Oasis Petroleum Inc's capital budget will nearly halve next year as global crude prices plunge.
The company said it expected to spend $750 million-$850 million in 2015. Of its 2014 budget of $1.43 billion, Oasis had spent $1.1 billion as of Sept. 30. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* The FDA granted the approval of Stivarga to Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc Source text (http://bit.ly/2pDo2pY) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 27 Exiger, a firm that helps businesses monitor compliances such as money laundering regulations, has agreed to buy OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup that specializes in technology that helps businesses assess and manage risk.
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 Shares in Vale SA slumped the most in two weeks on Thursday, as executives signaled lackluster trends for iron ore prices this year and investors reacted to a first-quarter profit miss with disappointment.