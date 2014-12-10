版本:
Oasis Petroleum to nearly halve capital expenditure in 2015

Dec 10 Oil producer Oasis Petroleum Inc's capital budget will nearly halve next year as global crude prices plunge.

The company said it expected to spend $750 million-$850 million in 2015. Of its 2014 budget of $1.43 billion, Oasis had spent $1.1 billion as of Sept. 30. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
