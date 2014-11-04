UPDATE 1-Oasis Petroleum tempers outlook as profit falls short

(Adds earnings comparison info, stock, production data)
Nov 4 North Dakota oil producer Oasis Petroleum
Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on
Tuesday, as inclement weather and other logistical challenges
impeded the development of new wells, causing the company to
temper its production outlook.
The delays kept Oasis from expanding into its vast North
Dakota holdings as much as it wanted, though daily oil
production did jump 39 percent during the quarter.
Tommy Nusz, the company's chief executive, blamed road
restrictions after rainy weather, weak performance from
production in the lower portion of the Three Forks shale
formation and other items for causing "production delays."
Given those factors, Oasis will drill about 15 fewer wells
this year than originally planned and produce 47,000 to 49,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in the fourth quarter,
Nusz said.
The delays were not received well on Wall Street, where
Oasis shares fell 6.2 percent to $25.26 in after-hours trading.
"We are continuing to gain a better understanding of what
our large acreage position can deliver," Nusz said.
The company posted third-quarter net income of $121.6
million, or $1.21 per share, compared with $54.5 million, or 59
cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding a gain on derivatives and other one-time items,
the company posted profit of 52 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 72 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Average daily production rose 39 percent to 45,873 barrels
of oil equivalent.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by G Crosse, Bernard
Orr)