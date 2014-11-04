UPDATE 1-Oasis Petroleum tempers outlook as profit falls short

(Adds earnings comparison info, stock, production data)

Nov 4 North Dakota oil producer Oasis Petroleum Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, as inclement weather and other logistical challenges impeded the development of new wells, causing the company to temper its production outlook.

The delays kept Oasis from expanding into its vast North Dakota holdings as much as it wanted, though daily oil production did jump 39 percent during the quarter.

Tommy Nusz, the company's chief executive, blamed road restrictions after rainy weather, weak performance from production in the lower portion of the Three Forks shale formation and other items for causing "production delays."

Given those factors, Oasis will drill about 15 fewer wells this year than originally planned and produce 47,000 to 49,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in the fourth quarter, Nusz said.

The delays were not received well on Wall Street, where Oasis shares fell 6.2 percent to $25.26 in after-hours trading.

"We are continuing to gain a better understanding of what our large acreage position can deliver," Nusz said.

The company posted third-quarter net income of $121.6 million, or $1.21 per share, compared with $54.5 million, or 59 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding a gain on derivatives and other one-time items, the company posted profit of 52 cents per share.

By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 72 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Average daily production rose 39 percent to 45,873 barrels of oil equivalent.