SPO boosts Oasis Petroleum stake to 12 pct, now largest shareholder

Jan 11 Hedge fund SPO Partners & Co has boosted
its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc to 11.9 percent from
9.6 percent to become the North Dakota oil producer's largest
shareholder, according to regulatory filings.
SPO, headed by investor John Scully, bought 2.1 million
shares of Oasis across three separate transactions on Jan. 7, 8
and 9.
The transactions, which were reported to the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission late on Friday, boosted SPO's stake in
Oasis to 11.5 million shares.
SPO has been steadily increasing its stake in Houston-based
Oasis since the end of December, filings show.
The purchases make SPO the only Oasis shareholder with more
than 10 percent of the company's stock. Paulson & Co is the
second-largest Oasis shareholder, with roughly 9.9 million
shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares of Houston-based Oasis have dropped roughly 63
percent in the past year in tandem with a plunge in the U.S.
benchmark price of crude oil amidst global oversupply of
crude.
Oasis is involved in the Bakken shale formation, one of the
largest oil reserves in the world. The company is the
ninth-largest oil producer in North Dakota, with roughly 50,000
barrels of crude produced each day in October, the latest month
for which data is available.
An Oasis representative was not available to comment. Calls
to SPO Partners were not immediately returned.
SPO, with roughly $8.7 billion in assets, also holds large
positions in Charles Schwab Corp and Charter
Communications Inc.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)