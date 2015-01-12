Oasis Petroleum 'happy to have' SPO as largest shareholder -CEO

WILLISTON, N.D. Jan 12 North Dakota oil producer Oasis Petroleum is "happy to have" hedge fund SPO Partners & Co as its largest shareholder, Chief Executive Tommy Nusz said in an interview on Monday.

SPO has been steadily increasing its stake in the company since December, with more than 2 million shares alone bought late last week. The transactions gave SPO an 11.9 percent stake in Oasis.

"We've got a good relationship with them and we're happy to have them as a shareholder," Nusz told Reuters.

SPO and Oasis have not had a discussion about any possible company transaction, Nusz said.

An SPO representative was not available to comment. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)