Oasis Petroleum 'happy to have' SPO as largest shareholder -CEO

BRIEF-Mainstreet Equity reports Q2 FFO increased 5 pct to $7.2 mln
* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017
WILLISTON, N.D. Jan 12 North Dakota oil producer Oasis Petroleum is "happy to have" hedge fund SPO Partners & Co as its largest shareholder, Chief Executive Tommy Nusz said in an interview on Monday.
SPO has been steadily increasing its stake in the company since December, with more than 2 million shares alone bought late last week. The transactions gave SPO an 11.9 percent stake in Oasis.
"We've got a good relationship with them and we're happy to have them as a shareholder," Nusz told Reuters.
SPO and Oasis have not had a discussion about any possible company transaction, Nusz said.
An SPO representative was not available to comment. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Agrofresh Solutions- net sales for Q1 of 2017 were up 15 percent versus Q1 of 2016, due to smartfresh growth in Brazil, Chile & Harvista growth in Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: