Oasis Petroleum quarterly profit drops 78 percent

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Nov 3 North Dakota oil producer Oasis Petroleum Inc said on Tuesday its quarterly profit fell 78 percent due to plunging crude prices.
For the third quarter, the company posted net income of $27.1 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with $121.6 million, or $1.21 per share, in the year-ago period.
Production rose 10 percent to 50,546 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Bernard Orr)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.