UPDATE 2-Oasis Petroleum says killed North Dakota oil well that blew

(Adds details on well's plugging)

By Ernest Scheyder

WILLISTON, N.D. Oct 20 Oasis Petroleum Inc said on Tuesday it successfully killed a North Dakota well that had leaked oil, saltwater and natural gas since a blowout last weekend.

Oasis crews pumped more than 33,000 gallons of a bentonite clay and water mixture down the well and plugged it. The well is now permanently shuttered.

More than 67,000 gallons of oil had leaked from the well. In response to the spill, law enforcement and federal regulators closed several roads on Monday evening around the site due to concerns about the effects of leaking gas.

Pumps again began injecting the clay and water mixture into the well, located near a tributary of the Missouri River, at about 8 a.m. local time (1300 GMT). Crews had halted operations overnight out of safety concerns.

The well is located about 15 miles south of White Earth, in Mountrail County, one of the more prolific oil-producing regions in North Dakota.

The Houston-based company was first notified that the well had blown out late on Saturday night when a driver passing the site heard a loud noise and called the company's public emergency response phone line.

Shares of Oasis were up 2.3 percent on Tuesday after earlier rising more than 6 percent in line with the broader markets and a jump in crude oil prices.