REFILE-Oasis Petroleum boosts 2014 spending, production forecast

Feb 4 Oasis Petroleum Inc, which drills for oil in North Dakota's Bakken shale field, forecast a spike in 2014 production and spending on Tuesday.

The company expects to produce 46,000 to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) this year, up from 33,904 boe/d in 2013.

Houston-based Oasis plans to spend $1.43 billion to drill new oil and natural gas wells this year, a 40 percent increase from the 2013 budget.
