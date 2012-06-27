版本:
New Issue-Oasis Petroleum Inc sells 4400 mln notes

June 27 Oasis Petroleum Inc. on
Wednesday sold $400 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $300 million. 
    J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, RBC, UBS, RBS, and
Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: OASIS PETROLEUM INC. 

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 6.875 PCT   MATURITY    01/15/2023
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/15/2013
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 6.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/02/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 526 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

