版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 7日 星期四 05:40 BJT

Oasis Petroleum Q3 profit nearly triples as production jumps

Nov 6 Oasis Petroleum Inc, which drills for oil in North Dakota's Bakken shale field, said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit nearly tripled on a jump in production.

The company posted net income of $54.5 million, or 59 cents per share, compared with $18.3 million, or 20 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 65 percent to $305.49 million.

Production rose 10 percent to 33,064 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐