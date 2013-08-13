版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 14日 星期三 06:17 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-OBA Financial Services reports Q4 EPS $0.06

(Corrects EPS number in headline)

Aug 13 Aug 13 OBA Financial Services Inc : * Announces fiscal 4th quarter 2013 results * Q4 earnings per share $0.06 * Says Q4 net interest income $3.7 million versus $3.2 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐