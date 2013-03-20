UPDATE 1-Valeant to buy Obagi Medical for about $344 mln

March 20 Canadian drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it would
buy Obagi Medical Products Inc for about $344 million
to boost its dermatology business.
The offer price of $19.75 per share represents a 28 percent
premium to Obagi's Tuesday closing price.
Obagi's board has unanimously approved the deal, Valeant
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The company said it expects the transaction to close in the
first half of 2013 and immediately add to its cash earnings per
share.
The deal is expected to save at least $40 million in annual
costs within six months of closing.
Valeant, Canada's largest publicly traded drugmaker, has
been building up its dermatology and aesthetics portfolio in the
United States over the past one year.
It has acquired about a dozen smaller companies over the
past year, including the $2.6 billion purchase of U.S.-based
Medicis Pharmaceuticals Corp in December that added Botox
competitor Dysport and other skin care drugs to its products.
Chief Executive J. Michael Pearson told Reuters in February
that Valeant was in talks for more acquisitions and was also
open to discuss a potential "merger of equals."
Obagi, which makes topical aesthetic products, had a revenue
of about $120 million in 2012.
"Obagi is a leader in the physician dispensed market and
enjoys a strong brand perception among physicians. The addition
of their products will ... expand our market presence with
dermatologists and plastic surgeons," Pearson said.
Obagi shares were trading up near the offer price at $19.71
in premarket trading.