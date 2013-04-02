CORRECTED-Obagi Medical gets higher offer from Merz Pharma

BRIEF-Fiera Infrastructure acquires equity interest in a portfolio of projects owned by affiliates of D. E. Shaw renewable investments
* Fiera Infrastructure acquires equity interest in a portfolio of solar and wind power generation projects
(Corrects paragraph 1 to say Obagi is a cosmetic products maker, not a laser device maker)
April 2 Neurological and dermatology drugs maker Merz Pharma Group offered to buy cosmetic products maker Obagi Medical Products Inc for $383.5 million, topping a bid by Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc last month.
Merz's offer of $22 per share represents a premium of 11 percent to Valeant's offer of $19.75. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
April 10 An out-of-control sales culture, a defensive boss obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division and a group chief executive who called her "the best banker in America" were to blame for Wells Fargo & Co's devastating sales scandal, an internal investigation found.
* Axovant Sciences announces appointment of Dr. David Hung as chief executive officer and expansion of board of directors