UPDATE 1-Obama does victory lap for car industry but it is different from what he hoped

By Jeff Mason
DETROIT Jan 20 President Barack Obama, facing
Republican criticism over the state of the economy, did a
Detroit victory lap on Wednesday to showcase the auto companies
his administration helped save, but the industry has not turned
out the way he hoped in 2009.
Obama has held out his bailout of General Motors and
Chrysler during the U.S. recession as examples of tough
decisions he made that paid off both for the economy and the
environment.
"The auto industry here in the United States has figured out
that we can make more fuel-efficient cars that reduce the carbon
pollution that is causing climate change, and make a profit -
and put more people to work," Obama told a crowd at a United
Auto Workers Union center for workers at GM.
But car companies are still churning out gas-guzzling sport
utility vehicles to meet consumer demand, going against Obama's
hope that higher fuel-economy models would win the day.
Sales of SUVs rose 16 percent in 2015, while car sales fell
2 percent. Although new SUVs are more efficient than prior
models, they still burn more gasoline than cars.
About 59 percent of U.S. vehicle sales last year were sport
utility vehicles, pickup trucks or other big vehicles, up from
54 percent in 2014.
Low gas prices have boosted the trend. A Ford Motor Co
plant in Michigan that Obama visited a year ago is ending
production of small cars in 2018 and is expected to switch to
SUVs to help meet soaring demand.
The White House noted the industry was on track to double
fuel efficiency and cut emissions by half by 2025.
During a stop at the North American International Auto Show,
Obama sought to give a push to electric cars.
Obama joked that he was in town to browse for a new car
himself because he had to give up his limo, affectionately known
as "The Beast," when he leaves office next year.
He sat in the driver's seat of a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, an
all-electric car the White House said could travel about 200
miles (320 km) on a single charge. The president declared it a
nice-looking car.
Electric vehicle sales fell last year by 6 percent to
115,000, and the administration has said it would not meet its
goal of getting 1 million plug-in cars on U.S. roads by 2015. To
date, about 400,000 electric vehicles have been sold.
Without naming names, the president pounded Republicans for
opposing the bailout and trying to outdo each other by "peddling
fiction" about the state of the U.S. economy.
"When one says our economy is terrible, the next says it's
terrible, and on fire, and covered in bees!" he said.
"These are the same folks who would have let this industry
go under," he said.
Obama's visit to Detroit did not include a stop in nearby
Flint, which is in the throes of a water contamination crisis
that has forced the state's Republican governor to apologize.
Obama pledged his support to the community. "If I were a
parent up there, I would be beside myself that my kid's health
could be at risk," he said.
