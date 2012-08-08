Writer says bin Laden film, trailer not politically motivated

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 8 A Hollywood studio this week
released a trailer for a film dramatizing the hunt for Osama bin
Laden, but the film's screenwriter said the trailer was not
meant to boost the campaign of President Barack Obama, who
ordered the May 2011 commando raid in which bin Laden was
killed.
Earlier this year, U.S. Representative Peter King, the
Republican who chairs the House committee on Homeland Security,
said the filmmakers had "set out to tell a blockbuster, election
year story about one of the most classified operations in
American history."
King expressed concern about the involvement of a
"Democratic lobbying firm" in "brokering" access for the
filmmakers to top officials.
But screenwriter Mark Boal said the film is a non-political
account of the actions of the undercover operatives who hunted
down bin Laden and eventually killed him. Obama is not even a
character in the movie, he said.
Sony Pictures said the trailer for the film, titled "Zero
Dark Thirty," was released on Tuesday. The studio posted the
trailer, which runs for 1 minute 15 seconds, on YouTube.
The trailer is potentially controversial because official
documents released by the government this year to a conservative
group showed that Boal and film director Kathryn Bigelow were
given background briefings by White House, Pentagon and CIA
officials about the bin Laden operation.
Both the CIA and the Pentagon said at the time that their
interactions with the filmmakers, who won an Oscar for the movie
The Hurt Locker, were routine and normal.
A political controversy erupted when New York Times
columnist Maureen Dowd reported last year that the White House
was "counting on" the film to "counter Obama's growing
reputation as ineffectual."
Dowd reported that the film was scheduled to open on October
12, about three weeks before the November presidential election.
After her column was published, however, media reports said that
the release date had been postponed until December.
In an email to Reuters on Wednesday, Boal confirmed that the
film is scheduled for release in December. He said it was
currently in post-production.
He said there was no political undertone to either the film
or the timing of its release.
"The film has no partisan agenda," Boal said.
"The suggestions otherwise are from people who are clueless
about the film. This is about black ops operatives who carried
out the secret hunt for UBL (bin Laden). It's not about the
president.
"There's no actor running around playing Obama in our
movie," he added.
The screenwriter's assurances are unlikely to quiet Obama
critics. Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, the
conservative group which requested and obtained records of the
filmmakers' dealings with administration officials, said he
wanted more information.
"The trailer is sure to have a lot of fans in the Obama
campaign. The pre-Election Day hype for the movie makes it all
the more important to get the full truth about the secret and
inappropriate access the Obama administration gave the
filmmakers," Fitton said.