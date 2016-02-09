Pentagon budget cuts funding for fighter jets, helicopters

WASHINGTON Feb 9 The Pentagon's $583 billion
proposed budget for fiscal 2017 includes a 6-percent drop in
procurement for fighter jets, missile defense equipment and
helicopters, while boosting research and development spending by
4 percent.
Following is a list of funding levels proposed for major
weapons systems:
- Just over $10 billion for 63 F-35 fighters built by
Lockheed Martin Corp, including 43 conventional takeoff
jets for the Air Force, 16 short-take jets for the U.S. Marine
Corps and 4 U.S. Navy jets that can take off and land on
aircraft carriers.
- $5.2 billion for two Virginia-class submarines and $3.2
billion for two DDG-51 destroyers, with the ships to be built by
both Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc and General
Dynamics Corp.
- $3.1 billion for 15 Boeing Co KC-46A refueling
planes, and $2.2 billion for 11 Boeing P-8A maritime
surveillance planes
- $89 million to kick off a long-awaited modified drone
program for the Navy, with the focus shifted to a plane that can
be used for refueling and surveillance, instead of providing
major strike capability for aircraft carriers.
- $1.8 billion for work on a new nuclear-armed submarine to
replace the current Ohio-class of ballistic missile submarines,
up from $1.4 billion in fiscal 2016, benefitting both General
Dynamics and Huntington Ingalls
- $1.6 billion to fund LHA-8, an amphibious assault ship to
be built by Huntington Ingalls
- $1.8 billion in funding for five rocket launches for the
Air Force, up from $1.5 billion a year earlier. The funding will
continue a block buy contract signed with United Launch
Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed and Boeing, with three of
the five launches to be open to competition by privately held
Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.
- $1.1 billion for 52 Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopters for
the U.S. Army, down from $1.4 billion for 64 in fiscal 2016, and
$682 million for 22 Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters, down from
$1.1 billion for 39 helicopters in fiscal 2016
- $976.1 million for 36 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters
built by Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of Lockheed, down from $1.77
billion for 107 Black Hawks in fiscal 2016.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)