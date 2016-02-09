Obama to propose $200 million to battle Islamic State in Africa

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 9 President Barack Obama is
proposing about $200 million in new military spending to
confront Islamic State in north and west Africa, U.S. defense
officials said ahead of Tuesday's budget rollouts for the next
fiscal year.
U.S. officials declined to specify to which nations the
funding would be directed. The disclosure comes as the United
States and its allies discuss ways to halt the spread of the
Sunni militant group in Libya and elsewhere in Africa from its
self-declared caliphate in Syria and Iraq.
The proposed increase in U.S. defense spending for north and
west Africa is a component of a larger $7.5 billion Pentagon
request for fiscal year 2017 to counter Islamic State.
"The marginal increase is on the order of about $200 million
associated with north Africa," one U.S. defense official said,
speaking on condition of anonymity to a small group of
reporters.
Another U.S. defense official told Reuters the funds would
also be directed to west Africa.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter last week announced his
intention to ramp up spending to counter Islamic State as he
unveiled the broad details of Obama's proposed $582.7 billion
defense budget. Carter said he would seek further war funding
later if needed.
A key component of the $7.5 billion would go to munitions.
Carter said the United States has used so many smart bombs and
laser-guided rockets in Iraq and Syria that it is running low
and needs to invest $1.8 billion for 45,000 more.
The Air Force budget includes about 4,500 small diameter
bombs, doubling the previous year's purchase. It also calls for
more than 30,000 Boeing Co. Joint Direct Attack Munition
tail kits, which turn unguided bombs into all-weather smart
munitions using GPS guidance systems, compared to about 22,000
the previous year. The Navy is slated to buy 100 Hellfire
missiles built by Lockheed Martin Corp, with the Air
Force planning to buy around 280.
The U.S. officials also said some of the $7.5 billion would
go toward training and equipping Iraqi forces and fighters in
Syria to counter Islamic State.
Lieutenant General Vincent Stewart, director of the Defense
Intelligence Agency, warned on Monday of the group's expansion
to Libya, Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, Nigeria, Algeria and
elsewhere.
The United States has a limited permanent military presence
in Africa, largely centered on a U.S. base in Djibouti.
Islamic State forces have attacked Libya's oil
infrastructure and taken control of the city of Sirte,
exploiting a power vacuum in which two rival governments have
been battling for supremacy.
The Pentagon has said that planning is underway to confront
the group in Libya, although significant political hurdles could
slow any new campaign by the U.S. and its allies there.
Carter will meet with allies in Brussels this week to
discuss ways to accelerate the campaign against Islamic State.
