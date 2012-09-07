UPDATE 2-White House to release spending cuts report next week

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 7 The Obama
administration plans to deliver a report to Congress late next
week that details spending cuts that will be required if
congressional leaders fail to reach a deficit reduction deal by
year end.
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters traveling to
New Hampshire on Air Force One that the administration would
provide details of spending cuts later than planned. Under a law
signed on Aug. 7, President Barack Obama had 30 days to inform
Congress of how billions of dollars in automatic spending cuts
would be carried out.
"Given the time needed to address the complex issues
involved in preparing the report, the administration will be
submitting that report to Congress late next week," Carney said.
Republican House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner
said the delay showed Obama's refusal "to level with the
American people." He added that the president, fresh from
attending the Democrats' national convention, had "put his own
election campaign ahead of the interests of the country."
The automatic cuts, known as sequestration, total about $1.2
trillion through 2021 and were part of a deal between the White
House and Congress made l a st year after talks on the U.S. debt
crisis reached an impasse.
The cuts are intended to be so unsavory that Democrats and
Republicans would both want to prevent them from occurring. They
are to take effect on Jan. 2 unless Congress reaches a
deficit-reduction deal.
"No amount of planning changes the fact that sequester would
have devastating consequences," Carney said. "We need to deal
with our fiscal challenges in a balanced way."
If the cuts are not changed or canceled by Congress, the
spending reductions would take away about $55 billion from
defense and $55 billion from other domestic programs in 2013.
Democrats insist that Republicans agree to tax increases for
higher-income earners in exchange for changing certain defense
cuts, while Republicans oppose any tax increases. There are no
current deficit-reduction steps that have gained support to
avoid the cuts.