U.S. budget proposes scrapping plutonium disposal project

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. Department of Energy
on Tuesday proposed scrapping a multibillion project in South
Carolina to dispose of weapons-grade plutonium by turning it
into fuel for nuclear reactors, and moved to bury the waste in
New Mexico instead.
Senior administration officials said the decision would save
billions of dollars while speeding removal of plutonium stored
at the department's Savannah River site in South Carolina.
Lawmakers from South Carolina and neighboring Georgia have
vowed to block the department's plan, concerned about the loss
of jobs and warning that the switch could jeopardize a 2000
treaty with Russia to dispose of 34 metric tons of plutonium,
the equivalent of 17,000 nuclear weapons.
CBI-Areva MOX Services, a joint venture owned by France's
Areva SA and Chicago Bridge and Iron NV, is
building a plant at the Savannah River site that will mix
plutonium with uranium to form safer mix-oxide (MOX) fuel
pellets for use in commercial nuclear reactors.
DOE has been trying to change course for several years, but
Congress keeps restoring funding for the project. This is the
first year that DOE is proposing outright termination.
DOE's budget for fiscal 2017, which begins Oct. 1, proposes
$270 million to start shutting down the MOX facility, with total
termination costs seen reaching $500 million to $700 million.
The plan also includes $15 million for the New Mexico site.
"It is not a pretty picture," said one of the officials.
"You can't keep throwing good money after bad."
CBI MOX argues that the project is 70 percent complete and
would cost $3 billion to complete, while the alternate approach
being pursued by DOE could cost over $20 billion due to safety
concerns and environmental impact studies.
The U.S. officials cited three DOE and independent studies
which concluded it would cost at least $7 billion to finish the
MOX plant, and up to $1 billion a year to run it through the
2050s.
The officials said the first plutonium could be stored at
DOE's Waste Isolation Pilot Project in New Mexico in 2023,
compared to 2040 for the MOX site. They said they had not yet
determined whether to dispose of all 34 metric tons of plutonium
at the WIPP site, or another site elsewhere.
The senior officials said they were optimistic that Moscow
would agree to the new approach since it had changed its own
plan in 2010.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Richard Pullin)