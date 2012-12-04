版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 03:42 BJT

Hagel on short list for Obama's next defense secretary-source

WASHINGTON Dec 4 Former Republican senator Chuck Hagel is on President Barack Obama's short list for possible nomination as his next defense secretary, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

Hagel, whose appointment would give Obama's reshuffled cabinet a bipartisan cast, is believed to have met Obama this week to discuss a possible post on his national security team. But there was no indication that Obama had made a final decision on the nominations he will put forth.

Obama is expected to name his next defense secretary to replace Leon Panetta and his new secretary of state to replace Hillary Clinton in the next two weeks, the administration source said.

