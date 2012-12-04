UPDATE 3-Obama to fill key posts in weeks, Hagel on Pentagon short-list

* Former Republican senator would give Cabinet bipartisan
cast
* Reshuffle complicated by decision on Hillary Clinton
successor
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Dec 4 President Barack Obama is
expected to announce his nominees for secretaries of state and
defense in the next two weeks, with former Republican Senator
Chuck Hagel on the short list of potential choices to head the
Pentagon, senior administration officials said on Tuesday.
Hagel, whose appointment would give Obama's reshuffled
second-term Cabinet a bipartisan cast, met the Democratic
president at the White House this week to discuss a post on his
national security team. But there was no sign that Obama had
decided on any of the key nominations he will put forth.
Obama is still deliberating whether to unveil his top
national security appointments, likely to include a new CIA
director, in a single high-profile package this month or to name
them one-by-one, according to an administration official who
spoke on condition of anonymity.
Other top contenders to replace Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta are believed to include former senior Pentagon official
Michele Flournoy, Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter and
Democratic Senator John Kerry.
Complicating matters, Obama is also deciding whether to
nominate Kerry as secretary of state to replace Hillary Clinton,
or to go with Susan Rice, embattled U.S. ambassador to the
United Nations.
Rice is a long-time confidante of the president, but picking
her would lead to a tough Senate confirmation battle over her
comments in the wake of the killing of four Americans in
Benghazi, Libya.
Kerry, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,
has coveted the job as America's top diplomat and would face a
much smoother confirmation process if nominated. It is unclear,
however, whether he would accept the Pentagon post instead.
If Obama nominates Kerry for State, he could the risk
opening up a safe Democratic Senate seat in Massachusetts, which
Senator Scott Brown, the Republican who just lost his seat to
Elizabeth Warren, could run for in a special election.
Obama, in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday,
reiterated that Rice is "highly qualified" for the job, but
said, "I haven't made a decision about secretary of state."
NEW FACES FOR NATIONAL SECURITY
Obama's choices for State and Defense will essentially set
the tone for his administration's handling of a wide range of
global issues in his second term, including Middle East
upheaval, Iran's nuclear standoff with the West and efforts to
wind down the war in Afghanistan.
With candidates still going through the vetting process,
Obama is not expected to unveil his choices before next week,
but he has every intention of making his announcements before
the end of the year, the administration official said.
The choice of Hagel, a moderate on foreign policy who
currently co-chairs Obama's Intelligence Advisory Board, would
give the president a Republican in his Cabinet at a time when he
is trying to win bipartisan cooperation from congressional
Republicans on taxes and spending to avoid a looming "fiscal
cliff."
It is also possible that Hagel's name was being floated to
show Obama's willingness to reach across the aisle, even if he
ultimately does not nominate him.
A social conservative and strong internationalist who
co-chaired John McCain's failed Republican presidential campaign
back in 2000, Hagel might seem an unlikely pick were it not for
his dissent years ago on the Iraq war launched under former
President George W. Bush, a Republican. That war was the issue
on which Obama also rose to national prominence.
Hagel served two terms in the Senate, representing Nebraska,
and left in 2008. He is a professor at Georgetown University.
Since he left the Senate, Hagel has been a big critic of his
own party. He told the Financial Times newspaper in 2011 that he
was "disgusted" by the "irresponsible actions" of Republicans
during the debt ceiling debate.
Former President Bill Clinton chose former Republican
Senator William Cohen to lead the Defense Department, and Obama
kept Robert Gates, former President George W. Bush's last
defense secretary, on board for the first part of his term.
Hagel has also been seen as a contender to take over at the
CIA, where retired general David Petraeus resigned last month
amid a scandal over an extramarital affair. CIA Deputy Director
Michael Morell, who took over as acting director, and White
House counter-terrorism adviser John Brennan are also in the
running.