UPDATE 3-Froman, Pritzker in line for U.S. trade and commerce posts -sources

By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, April 26 President Barack Obama is
close to choosing White House deputy national security adviser
Mike Froman to be the next U.S. trade representative, sources
familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.
After a long vetting process, Chicago businesswoman and
Obama fundraiser Penny Pritzker is still in line to be nominated
as commerce secretary, the sources said.
The two trade jobs are among the final positions Obama has
to fill in his second-term cabinet. Both require confirmation by
the Senate. An announcement of their nominations is likely to be
made next week.
The White House declined to comment.
Froman was an early front runner for USTR but sources told
Reuters earlier this year he preferred to stay in his current
White House job, which includes the trade portfolio along with
energy, development, and other international economic issues.
Jeff Zients, the long-time acting White House budget
director, then became a top contender for the post, but Obama
asked him to stay at the budget office.
Froman played an instrumental role in negotiations that led
to congressional approval of the South Korea, Colombia and
Panama trade pacts during Obama's third year in office.
He is well known in diplomatic circles for his work as
Obama's right-hand man or "sherpa" in the G8, G20, and other
international forums.
Froman would replace former U.S. Trade Representative Ron
Kirk, who stepped down last month.
Pritzker, the 271st richest American according to Forbes
magazine, was Obama's national finance chair in 2008 and his
campaign co-chair in 2012. Her personal fortune is worth an
estimated $1.85 billion, putting her at the pinnacle of the top
1 percent of American households.
The Stanford University-trained lawyer and business woman is
on the board of the Hyatt Hotels Corp, which her uncle Jay
Pritzker founded in 1957, two years before she was born.
Pritzker was in the running to be commerce secretary in
Obama's first term but bowed out.
She could face questions during a Senate confirmation
process over the Pritzker family's reputation for sheltering
income to avoid taxes, Hyatt's battle with a labor union and the
2001 failure of Superior Bank, which was half-owned by the
Pritzker family.
Current acting Commerce Secretary Rebecca Blank said in
March she planned to become chancellor at the University of
Wisconsin-Madison in July.
Former Commerce Secretary John Bryson resigned for health
reasons last year.