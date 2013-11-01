New Obama order aims to prepare communities for severe weather

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 1 In another move to address the
impact of climate change, President Barack Obama ordered a
bipartisan task force on Friday to help U.S. communities brace
for longer heat waves, heavier downpours, more severe wildfires
and worse droughts.
Friday's executive order set up a panel of governors,
mayors, county officials and tribal leaders to advise the White
House on how the federal government can respond to communities
hit by the effects of a changing climate.
Federal agencies were also directed to modernize their
programs in ways that will support investments that will help
cities and towns gird against extreme weather. More than two
dozen agencies will form a council on climate preparedness.
Because no federal legislation to curb climate-warming
greenhouse gas emissions is likely to get through Congress due
to widespread Republican opposition, the president has been
using his executive authority as an alternative to new laws.
Friday's White House order builds on a Climate Action Plan
unveiled in June, the centerpiece of which was new regulations
to be applied to power plants, and comes three days after the
anniversary of the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, which caused
more than $60 billion in damage along the U.S. Atlantic coast.
Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz on Friday cited the damage
caused by Sandy as a "stark reminder of how disruptions to our
nation's critical infrastructure have far-reaching economic,
health, safety and security impacts."
The task force is to report to the White House within a year
on how the government can best "remove barriers, create
incentives and otherwise modernize federal programs to encourage
investments, practices and partnerships that facilitate
increased resilience to climate impacts, including those
associated with extreme weather."
No new federal funds were offered to support the task force.
Eight Democratic but no Republican governors are on the
bipartisan panel, even though some of the states hardest hit by
extreme weather conditions, including New Jersey, Florida,
Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, are governed by Republicans.
States like Florida and Texas face acute financial exposure
from extreme weather and climate-related events, according to a
report this week by Ceres, a coalition of investors, companies
and public interest groups that advocates for sustainable
business practices.
Extreme weather events in 2012 cost U.S. taxpayers more than
$300 apiece, or $100 billion in total, most of it to pay for
federal crop, flood, wildfire and disaster relief, Ceres
President Mindy Lubber said in a statement.
Daniel Weiss, a climate strategy expert at the Center for
American Progress, said the task force should assess future
costs to make communities better prepared and less vulnerable to
extreme weather.
"This bipartisan group of state and local officials could be
persuasive advocates to an otherwise recalcitrant Congress that
federal investments in community resilience will reduce spending
on disaster recovery," Weiss told Reuters.
The progressive think tank estimates that in fiscal
2011-2013, the U.S. government spent $6 on disaster recovery for
every dollar on community preparedness.
Separately on Friday, the Environmental Protection Agency
released its draft climate change adaptation plan and called for
public review and comment.
"EPA must help communities adapt to a changing climate,"
said EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy. "These implementation
plans offer a roadmap."