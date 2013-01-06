版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 6日 星期日 23:01 BJT

Obama to name former Sen. Hagel for defense secretary-Democratic aide

WASHINGTON Jan 6 President Barack Obama will nominate former Republican Senator Chuck Hagel to be his defense secretary, and an announcement could come on Monday, a congressional Democratic aide said on Sunday.

The choice would likely set up a confirmation battle in the Senate over whether the former Nebraska senator strongly supports U.S. ally Israel. Hagel also has been criticized for comments he made on sanctions on Iran for its nuclear program.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐