Obama to address economy, Afghanistan on Monday

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Aug 8 U.S. President Barack Obama will address the economy and the situation in Afghanistan in a statement he will deliver later on Monday, a White House official said.
Obama's televised remarks, scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) at the White House, will be his first chance to possibly comment on Standard & Poor's decision on Friday to downgrade the United States' top-tier AAA credit rating. The decision sent stocks tumbling on U.S. and global exchanges. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: