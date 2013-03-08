UPDATE 1-Obama to address energy in Illinois trip after meeting leaders

By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, March 8 President Barack Obama spoke
about his second-term goals for the booming energy sector at a
private meeting with some energy executives on Thursday, and
will speak more on the issue at an Illinois event next week, the
White House said on Friday.
The private meeting came ahead of a trip planned for March
15 to the Argonne National Laboratory outside of Chicago that
will focus on energy, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told
reporters.
On Thursday, Obama met with top executives from oil and gas
producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp, renewable power
producer NextEra, power producer Sempra, and
shipping giant FedEx Corp, one of the world's biggest
fuel consumers.
Obama discussed the role of natural gas and opportunities
for renewable energy, and his interest in public-private
partnerships to reach energy and climate goals, Earnest said.
More than a dozen people were at the meeting, which also
included executives from Southwest Gas, energy data firm
Opower, wind turbine parts-maker Winergy, as well as several
academics and advisers.
Obama has said addressing climate change is among his
priorities for his second term, and often speaks about how the
boom in U.S. energy production has helped the country's economy.