Obama seeks stronger penalties for Wall St fraud

OSAWATOMIE, Kansas Dec 6 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he would call for legislation to strengthen penalties against Wall Street companies that break anti-fraud rules.

"Too often, we've seen Wall Street firms violating major anti-fraud laws because the penalties are too weak and there's no price for being a repeat offender. No more," he said during a speech in Kansas, according to prepared remarks.

"I'll be calling for legislation that makes these penalties count - so that firms don't see punishment for breaking the law as just the price of doing business."