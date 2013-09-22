Citing shootings, Obama says must 'go back at' gun-control push

| WASHINGTON, Sept 21
President Barack Obama urged
supporters on Saturday to "go back at it" and pursue gun-control
measures after mass shootings in Washington and Chicago in the
past week put the spotlight back onto the problem of gun
violence in the United States.
Obama made passing tough gun laws a top priority after a
gunman killed 20 children and six adults at an elementary school
in Newtown, Connecticut, in December, stunning the nation.
But Congress rejected his proposals to restrict sales of
certain types of guns and require greater background checks.
Gun-rights groups opposed the measures, saying they would
infringe on Americans' constitutional rights.
"We fought a good fight earlier this year, but we came up
short, and that means we've got to get back up and go back at
it," Obama told an awards dinner for the Congressional Black
Caucus Foundation.
"As long as there are those who fight to make it as easy as
possible for dangerous people to get their hands on guns, then
we've got to work as hard as possible for the sake of our
children ... to do more work to make it harder," he said to
applause.
The Obama administration has largely moved on to other
priorities since the gun measures were defeated in Congress, but
a recent spate of shootings has brought the issue back into the
headlines.
Last Monday, a government contractor killed 12 people during
rampage at the Washington Navy Yard before police killed him in
a gun battle.
On Thursday night in Chicago, the president's hometown,
suspected gang members opened fire with an assault weapon late
at a park, wounding 13 people including a 3-year-old child.
Obama is scheduled to speak at a memorial service for the
Navy Yard victims on Sunday and referred to both shootings
during his remarks.
However, despite the violence and Obama's remarks, the
political appetite for gun control on Capitol Hill has not
changed, and a broad new effort by the administration is
unlikely as it works on immigration reform and budget battles
that threaten to shut down the government.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a
bill on Friday to fund the government, but only if Obama's
landmark healthcare law - which is detested by his political
opponents - is ransacked.
Obama lashed out at Republicans for that and reiterated his
pledge not to negotiate whether to raise the U.S. debt ceiling,
which is necessary for Washington to pay its bills.
"This is an interesting thing to ponder, that your top
agenda is making sure 20 million people don't have health
insurance, and you'd be willing to shut down the government and
potentially default for the first time in United States history
because it bothers you so much," he said.
"Let me say as clearly as I can: It is not going to happen
... We will not negotiate over whether or not America should
keep its word and meet its obligations. We're not going to allow
anyone to inflict economic pain on millions of our own people
just to make an ideological point."