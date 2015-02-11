Obama slams Staples, big companies on healthcare: 'Shame on them' -BuzzFeed

WASHINGTON Feb 11 U.S. President Barack Obama
singled out office supply giant Staples Inc as undercutting his
healthcare reform law and said large corporations should not use
the health insurance issue as an excuse for cutting wages, the
news website BuzzFeed reported.
"It's one thing when you've got a mom-and-pop store who
can't afford to provide paid sick leave or health insurance or
minimum wage to workers but when I hear large corporations
that make billions of dollars in profits trying to blame our
interest in providing health insurance as an excuse for cutting
back workers' wages, shame on them," Obama said in an interview
with BuzzFeed.
The Affordable Care Act requires companies with more than 50
employees to pay for health insurance for people who work 30
hours a week or more. Reuters has reported that some businesses
are keeping staffing numbers below 50 or cutting the work week
to less than 30 hours to avoid providing employee health
insurance.
Staples, the No. 1 U.S. office supplies retailer,
has told its employees not to work more than 25 hours per week,
according to a Buzzfeed report on Monday.
Staples CEO Ronald Sargent brought home $10.8 million in
total compensation in 2013. The company reported net profit of
$620.1 million in net profit through Feb. 1, 2014.
"There is no reason for an employer who is not currently
providing health care to their workers to discourage them from
either getting health insurance on the job or being able to
avail themselves of the Affordable Care Act," Obama said in the
interview Tuesday.
"I haven't looked at Staples stock lately or what the
compensation of the CEO is, but I suspect that they could well
afford to treat their workers favorably and give them some basic
financial security, and if they can't, then they should be
willing to allow those workers to get the Affordable Care Act
without cutting wages," Obama said.
Staples representatives were not immediately available for
comment on Tuesday.
Nearly 7.5 million people have signed up for 2015 Obamacare
health plans through HealthCare.gov with demand increasing as
the Feb. 15 enrollment deadline approaches, according to
government figures.
Staples and No. 2 office retailer Office Depot Inc announced
last week a $6.3 billion plan to join forces to compete against
big box stores and online rivals.
